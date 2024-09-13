Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,853.87 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $14,853.87 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,559.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.97 or 0.00554883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00106956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00282478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00031183 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081173 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,254,985 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

