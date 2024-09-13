VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge Acquires 5,000 Shares

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,700.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Christopher Michael Goodridge sold 400 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$3,556.00.

Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$8.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.15. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. The stock has a market cap of C$166.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FORA shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

