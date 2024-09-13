Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 0.4%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.04 and last traded at $75.80. Approximately 3,027,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,523,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

