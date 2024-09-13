Vest Financial LLC Acquires 2,434 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

