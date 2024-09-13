Vest Financial LLC Buys 3,637 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

