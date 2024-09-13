Vest Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL stock opened at $175.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $192.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

