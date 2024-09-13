Vest Financial LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Select Water Solutions worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTTR. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

