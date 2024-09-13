Vest Financial LLC Has $17.38 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $78.40 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

