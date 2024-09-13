Vest Financial LLC Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 254.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NetApp by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 950,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,307,000 after buying an additional 773,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

