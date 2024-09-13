Vest Financial LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.08. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

