Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CADE opened at $30.74 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.