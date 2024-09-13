Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.71.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $72,768.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,604.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,027 shares of company stock worth $383,151. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 423.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 164,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,739,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,411,000 after purchasing an additional 451,354 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 127.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 204,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 114,822 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,498,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 285,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 17.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 750,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

