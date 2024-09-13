ViciCoin (VCNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $170,963.27

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $199.14 million and approximately $170,963.27 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for about $20.00 or 0.00033549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ViciCoin Profile

ViciCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,956,219 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ViciCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

