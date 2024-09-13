VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 184,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 134,835 shares.The stock last traded at $48.15 and had previously closed at $48.28.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
