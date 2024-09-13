VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 184,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 134,835 shares.The stock last traded at $48.15 and had previously closed at $48.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,305,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,633,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,250,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 757,323 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

