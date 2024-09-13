VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in August

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VCVOF stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.40.
