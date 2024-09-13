Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.17.

Viper Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $43.35 on Thursday. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,448,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,753,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after buying an additional 620,470 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

