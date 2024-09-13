Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. Vipshop has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 20.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,772,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Vipshop by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after buying an additional 2,593,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,739,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,771,000 after buying an additional 343,739 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

