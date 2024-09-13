Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.25

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and traded as low as $5.21. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 88,965 shares changing hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 77.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

