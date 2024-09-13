Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.25

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and traded as low as $5.21. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 88,965 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
