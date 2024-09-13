Visa (NYSE:V) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $317.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.81.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $285.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $520.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

