Vistra (NYSE:VST) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. Vistra has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

