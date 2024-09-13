VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 214,500 shares. Approximately 28.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VivoPower International Stock Performance
VivoPower International stock remained flat at $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.90.
About VivoPower International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VivoPower International
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.