VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 214,500 shares. Approximately 28.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

VivoPower International stock remained flat at $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

