Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Trading Down 0.9%

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.23 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.23 ($0.07). Approximately 109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.27 ($0.07).

Volta Finance Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.15.

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

