Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Up 85.4% in August

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the August 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IAE remained flat at $6.34 on Friday. 22,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,066. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%.
Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
