Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Up 85.4% in August

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the August 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAE remained flat at $6.34 on Friday. 22,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,066. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth $78,000. RPO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 509.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 193,343 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

