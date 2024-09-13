Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $6.25. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 15,584 shares.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 509.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 193,343 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

