Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $6.25. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 15,584 shares.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
