Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76.51 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00004491 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $76.51 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,153,802.18454665 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.6226193 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $2,213,933.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

