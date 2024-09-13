W. R. Berkley Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $57.78 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRB

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.