Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wabash National Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $18.79 on Monday. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 353.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.