Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.46

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €77.46 ($85.12) and last traded at €79.14 ($86.97), with a volume of 78336 shares. The stock had previously closed at €78.32 ($86.07).
Wacker Chemie Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €99.38.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
