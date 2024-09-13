Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CTO Maziar Arjomand Sells 51,714 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 51,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $37,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,194,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maziar Arjomand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Maziar Arjomand sold 22,116 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $18,798.60.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of PET stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,880.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wag! Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PET shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wag! Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

