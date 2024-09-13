Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Adam Storm Sells 24,854 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 24,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $17,894.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Adam Storm sold 7,477 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $11,140.73.

On Friday, June 14th, Adam Storm sold 7,812 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $12,030.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PET opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Wag! Group Co. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,880.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PET shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wag! Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.11% of Wag! Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

