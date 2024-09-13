Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 1.3%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.12 and last traded at $87.21. 1,379,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,264,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

