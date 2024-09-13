Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $421,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,803,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,302,000 after purchasing an additional 912,156 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 58,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,866,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 19,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of -485.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

