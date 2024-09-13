Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after buying an additional 785,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WPC opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.