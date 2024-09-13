Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,141,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,125,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,874,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 789,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,529,000 after acquiring an additional 387,038 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,278,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,835,047,000 after acquiring an additional 324,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

NYSE DUK opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

