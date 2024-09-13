Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 2,476 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.29 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

