Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 47 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $260,560,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $279.49 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

