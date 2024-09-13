Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $94,005.70 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $198,536.00.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 1,387,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $188.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 79.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

