Warren Gardiner Sells 750 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.79 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

