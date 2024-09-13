Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

WVE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $717.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of -1.13.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

