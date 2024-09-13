WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $110.72 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $110.72 million and $9.70 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,248,281,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,495,592,124 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,247,895,268.271863 with 3,495,206,095.231654 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03112021 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,385,074.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

