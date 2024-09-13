Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.79.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $34.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 291.08, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $5,446,975.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,016.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $5,446,975.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,238 shares of company stock valued at $27,776,572. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

