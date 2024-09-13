Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $19.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HST. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 149,057 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.