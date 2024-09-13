Wells Fargo & Company Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Underweight

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RLJ. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Compass Point cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $11,996,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

