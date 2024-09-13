Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,074 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises makes up 3.5% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $113,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.