Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Acquisition Ventures stock. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.98% of Western Acquisition Ventures worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of WAVS opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. Western Acquisition Ventures has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

