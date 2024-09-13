Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WIW opened at $8.69 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

