Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WIW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,527. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

