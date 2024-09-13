Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PAI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,041. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

