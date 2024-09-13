WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Approximately 77,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 683,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.80 million, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.48.

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides investment management solutions and financial advisory services to retail clients.

