Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.13

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $62.55, with a volume of 433083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.69%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

